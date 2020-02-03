1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Hillview Village Apartments

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Hillview Village Apartments
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 2, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 10:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:35 p.m. at the Hillview Village Apartments on East Hillview Cove.

Upon arrival, police found two female victims and one male victim. Two were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

