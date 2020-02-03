Dry for now, but rain moves back in tonight

REST OF THE WEEK: As a low-pressure system slowly moves out of Texas and into our area, the rain will continue through Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday night and strong wind gusts will be possible. Scattered showers will continue through the day Wednesday, but there will be breaks in the rain. However, we will have another round of showers Wednesday night into Thursday. We will finally start to dry out on Friday, but clouds could be slow to clear. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Tuesday, but temperatures will drop behind a cold front on Wednesday. We will likely start out in the lower 50s on Wednesday morning and then drop into the 40s later in the day. Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday but will climb into the 50s over the weekend.