Dry for now, but rain moves back in tonight

It is a cloudy and mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy, but we will remain dry for the majority of the day. With a breezy southwest wind up to 20 mph, high temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Rain will arrive after 9 pm and could be heavy at times. Showers will continue through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s this evening and it will stay windy tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 48. Winds will be southwest 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 39. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a low-pressure system slowly moves out of Texas and into our area, the rain will continue through Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday night and strong wind gusts will be possible. Scattered showers will continue through the day Wednesday, but there will be breaks in the rain. However, we will have another round of showers Wednesday night into Thursday. We will finally start to dry out on Friday, but clouds could be slow to clear. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Tuesday, but temperatures will drop behind a cold front on Wednesday. We will likely start out in the lower 50s on Wednesday morning and then drop into the 40s later in the day. Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday but will climb into the 50s over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.