Gray TV’s chief political analyst shares what to expect from Iowa caucuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The presidential election is heating up Monday night as all eyes are on Iowa for the Iowa caucuses. We spoke with Greta Van Susteren, Gray TV’s chief political analyst on what to expect and which candidates have the most to gain and/or lose.
Susteren says over the past weekend, it’s hard to tell which candidate is the favorite. But many Democratic voters in Iowa are uncertain who they are going to caucus for.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently leading in one of the polls with former Vice President Joe Biden not far behind, according to Susteren.
Susteren says it could be anyone’s bet.
“The problem with the polls are, people answer the phone and they tell you who they’re going to vote for, but then they may never show up to caucus,” said Susteren. “And if they don’t show up to caucus, naturally the polling is skewed.”
The caucuses begin at 8 p.m.
