Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OBIT-BERNARD EBBERS
Bernard Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies
A former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history has died. Bernard Ebbers was 78. A family statement cited by WAPT-TV said he died Sunday, just over a month after his early release from prison. Ebbers was the CEO of WorldCom, which collapsed and went into bankruptcy in 2002 following revelations of an $11 billion accounting fraud. He was convicted on securities fraud and other charges in 2005 and received a 25-year sentenced. His early release was ordered in December after a lawyer cited severe medical problems.
AP-US-PRISON-UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate tries to hang self in cell, attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says in court papers that an inmate tried to hang himself at a troubled Mississippi prison and was taken down by a state trooper. Casey L. Austin is one of the attorneys representing inmates in a lawsuit against Mississippi over prison conditions. The inmates' lawsuit is funded by Team Roc, a philanthropic group connected to entertainment mogul Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation. Austin said in papers filed Saturday that he was at Parchman prison Friday to interview inmates. He said he heard a trooper say he had just taken down an inmate who tried to hang himself. A Department of Corrections spokeswoman says the department is investigating.
HEPATITIS-RESTAURANT WORKER
Mississippi investigates hepatitis case at restaurant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Health says a restaurant worker in Vicksburg has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. News agencies report that the employee worked at The Gumbo Pot on Halls Ferry Road on Jan. 17, 18 and 22. A department news release says people who ate at the Gumbo Pot on Jan. 22 should consider getting vaccinated if they haven't already had the pair of shots. Vaccination won't protect people exposed more than 14 days ago, so those who ate there on Jan. 17 or 18 should keep an eye out for symptoms and see a doctor if symptoms develop.
TRAIN STATION ACCESSIBILITY
Project will make Picayune train station more accessible
PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Workers are updating a south Mississippi train station to improve access for people with disabilities. An Amtrak spokesman says the changes will put the Picayune station into compliance with federal requirements. A new boarding platform will be accessible to people with disabilities. The walkway from the parking lot to the platform will be improved. There will also be a lift enclosure to raise and lower people in wheelchairs and other mobility devices so they can roll on and off the train. The $4 million project is federally funded. Work should take months but should not affect the train schedule.
MERIDIAN-STREETS
Street repairs: Study, then borrow? Or borrow, then study?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a city in eastern Mississippi are trying to figure out how to pay for street repairs. The public works director in Meridian says the city doesn't have money to do any paving next year. He has suggested that the city borrow $12 million. One city council member wants to do a study of street conditions before the city commits to borrowing. Mayor Percy Bland says the study does not have to happen first. Meridian and other cities are receiving some state tax dollars for improvements to roads, bridges and water and sewer systems.
MISSISSIPPI-SHEPARD SMITH-AWARD
Shepard Smith receives University of Mississippi media award
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith is receiving a journalism award from his alma mater, the University of Mississippi. The university's School of Journalism and New Media says in a news release that Smith is the latest to be honored with its Silver Em award. Smith is to receive the award during a ceremony April 1 in Oxford.