Memphis animal control concerns now dispatched through MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All animal control concerns made in Memphis will be dispatched through the Memphis Police Department.
MAS Director Alexis Pugh says this will improve and simplify the process of reporting any animal concerns. Citizens should call the police non-emergency line at 901-545-COPS to request assistance.
MPD will then route the call to MAS animal services officers.
This will allow for better coordination on cruelty cases and will hold MAS more accountable for response times.
The service went into effect on Saturday.
