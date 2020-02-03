Monday is the last day to register in Tenn. for the March primaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WBIR) - The 2020 election is right around the corner, so it’s time to make sure you’re registered to vote.
Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in Tennessee for the March 2020 primaries.
To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen that is 18 years or older on/before the date of the next election.
You must also have an ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
You can register to vote online or update your voter registration.
You can also download and complete the Voter Registration Application and mail the applications to your county election commission or pick up a voter registration application in person at the following locations:
- County Election Commission Offices
- County Clerk’s Offices
- Public Libraries
- Register of Deeds Offices
To check your voter registration status, click here.
Early voting for the March primaries will begin Feb. 12 and end Feb. 25. The primary election day is March 3.
