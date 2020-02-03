More clouds, mild temps and rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly cloudy but dry for the majority of the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s with a gusty south wind up to 20 or 30 mph at times.
TONIGHT: Rain will arrive after 9 pm tonight and could be heavy at times. Scattered showers will continue through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and it will stay windy tonight.
TUESDAY: Scattered shower or storms, especially by late Tuesday night. It won’t rain all day but it will remain windy. Highs will be in the upper 60 with winds up to 20 mph or so out of the southwest.
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few thunderstorms will be possible with some wind or heavy rain. The overall severe threat is low, but we will keep an eye on the radar just in case. Lows will be near 50 with winds turning northwest at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will continue through the day, but there will be breaks in the rain. Temperatures will remain in the 40s to near 50 all day. Some areas north and west of Memphis will be evening colder. Another round of showers may move through Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will be slow to clear. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with high in the 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50. Lows will be in the 30s both mornings.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
