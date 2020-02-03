Multi-million dollar school set to open in Tipton County

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar investment is bringing big changes to Tipton County.
Back in 2017, school officials with Tipton Christian Academy got a $1.5 million check from a donor that asked to remain anonymous. The donation came with instructions to use the money to build a new school building, according to Kendra Parr, the head of marketing and admissions at TCA.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Sunday at the 17,000 square foot building - the $4 million TCA Upper School.
Eight classrooms, a multi-purpose media room, and a cafeteria/chapel are included in the new building.
The new school serves 85 students in grades six to 12. Enrollment is expected to be more than 100 for 2020-21 with 20 sixth-graders coming next school year.
