Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to deliver State of the State address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his second State of the State address Monday unveiling his spending priorities and other plans for the upcoming year.
As always, education will also be a big focus.
The state’s checkbook is growing and Gov. Lee’s under pressure to inject more money into public education as he tries to get his school voucher program up and running this year.
Criminal justice reform has been a big priority for the governor.
It’s unclear whether he’ll talk about a controversial bill he signed into law that allows religious adoption agencies to deny service to same-sex couples without repercussions.
The state of the state address starts at 6 p.m.
