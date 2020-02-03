Active weather pattern moving into the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Showers move in overnight with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continuing through the day tomorrow. Heavier rain and thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall through the day Wednesday into the 40s by the afternoon with more rain likely through the evening hours. Clouds linger Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and lows near 40.