Career criminal faces 15-year sentence after shooting at undercover detectives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who opened fire at undercover detectives near the Liberty Bowl back in August of 2018 will spend more than 15 years in federal prison.
Monday a judge sentenced Quinton Yates on charges of being a felon in possession of a gun and having a short-barrel shotgun. Yates was considered a career criminal because of previous robbery and assault arrests.
Detectives from the Organized Crime Unit were staked out on Young Avenue for a drug investigation. They say Yates came out of a house and started shooting.
The SWAT team was called in to get Yates and others in the home to surrender.
