Career criminal faces 15-year sentence after shooting at undercover detectives

Man sentenced after opening fire on undercover detectives
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 3, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 11:00 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who opened fire at undercover detectives near the Liberty Bowl back in August of 2018 will spend more than 15 years in federal prison.

Monday a judge sentenced Quinton Yates on charges of being a felon in possession of a gun and having a short-barrel shotgun. Yates was considered a career criminal because of previous robbery and assault arrests.

Detectives from the Organized Crime Unit were staked out on Young Avenue for a drug investigation. They say Yates came out of a house and started shooting.

The SWAT team was called in to get Yates and others in the home to surrender.

