Consumer Reports investigates the high toll of idling your car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - How often do you start your car well before you leave in the morning so that it’s toasty when you’re ready to go? Or leave the engine running while you’re waiting to pick up your child? These might seem like harmless conveniences, but idling is actually bad for the environment, bad for your health––and bad for your wallet. Consumer Reports takes a look at the high toll of idling your car.