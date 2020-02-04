Germantown Planning Commission meeting about controversial cell phone tower near school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown leaders will discuss a proposal that’s become quite controversial.
Plans to build a cell phone tower near Dogwood Elementary have been met with push back from concerned parents.
Earlier this month, Germantown’s Board of Education unanimously approved a contract for a cell phone tower to be placed on Dogwood Elementary School property.
Parents said they’re not giving up their fight to keep that cell tower from going up.
Tuesday night, the Germantown Planning Commission will take a look at the issue.
The developers want to build a 140-foot cell phone tower on Dogwood Elementary School property.
Supporters said that would get rid of spotty cell phone service, which is an ongoing issue in the Dogwood community.
However, some parents of students at Dogwood said they’re worried about children getting near that tower and said better service shouldn’t come at the expense of their kids.
In response to the controversy, the developers have proposed pushing the tower back farther away from the school, into the woods with fencing around it.
Some parents said that’s still too close.
The Germantown Planning Commission meeting starts at 6:00 Tuesday night.
