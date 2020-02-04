Grizzlies get back to .500 with win over Pistons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are back home before hitting the road again for three more games away from the Bluff City.
Grizz welcomed the Detroit Pistons to the FedEx Forum Monday night. They also gave a big welcome home to head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for January.
Jenkins leads the Grizz to an 11-4 month, and a place in the playoff rotation.
Memphis is currently the eighth seed with a two and a half game lead over the Spurs.
The Grizz also welcomed back Jeran Jackson, Jr. to the starting lineup, after being suspended for a game for leaving the bench in last Wednesday’s Skirmish at the Knicks.
Triple J a solid effort with 15 points seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Pistons missed several pieces, including former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose, to injury, but Andre Drummond does his part in the post.
The final score was 96-82.
JV told WMC Action News 5 after the game, “It’s a good thing we manned up and took this one. It’s really important for us in this race for the eighth spot. Every game is really important to us... We have to keep working, it wasn’t pretty, but we really needed to get this win.”
The Grizzlies are now 25-25, their next game is against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.