Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Dillon Brooks added 15 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 96-82 to sweep the season series. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points and Tyus Jones added 13. Valanciunas also had four blocks. Andre Drummond led the Piston with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Christian Wood added 17 each. Reggie Jackson finished the game 1 of 16 from the field for Detroit, and Sekou Doumbouya was 2 of 15.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. The NCAA has provided its first snapshot of the top 16 teams in the tournament field. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20. The initial reveal has five Pac-12 teams hosting the opening two rounds. The committee will do one more top 16 reveal on March 2. The bracket will be unveiled on March 16.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina has retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 26 of 30 first-place votes in the latest poll after routing Mississippi and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor received three first-place votes to remain second. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week. Mississippi State inched up from No. 9 to No. 8.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wanted to show this year that it had built a men's basketball program strong enough to withstand the loss of three draft picks and remain a Southeastern Conference contender. It hasn’t quite worked out that way as the reconstruction of Tennessee’s roster proved even more dramatic than expected. Not a single guy who started an NCAA Tournament game for Tennessee last season continues to play for the Volunteers. Tennessee has lost three straight games and will have to go on a major late-season run to have any shot at earning a third straight NCAA bid.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horses running in the 146th Kentucky Derby in May will break from a new custom-made 20-stall starting gate. Churchill Downs officials say the new contiguous gate will eliminate the wide gap between post position No. 14 in the standard gate and No. 15 in the auxiliary gate. The six-stall auxiliary gate was attached to the 14-horse starting gate. It was first used in 1942 and has been used each of the last 22 years. The new gate will be used only for the Derby on May 2. The track's standard gate will still be used for all other races.