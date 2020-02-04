Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horses running in the 146th Kentucky Derby in May will break from a new custom-made 20-stall starting gate. Churchill Downs officials say the new contiguous gate will eliminate the wide gap between post position No. 14 in the standard gate and No. 15 in the auxiliary gate. The six-stall auxiliary gate was attached to the 14-horse starting gate. It was first used in 1942 and has been used each of the last 22 years. The new gate will be used only for the Derby on May 2. The track's standard gate will still be used for all other races.