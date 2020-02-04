Man charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault for shooting at motorcycle group

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County man is accused of shooting at more than a dozen motorcycle riders during a roadway confrontation back in September of 2019.
Shelby County detectives charged 41-year-old Cory Michael Gibson with 14 counts of aggravated assault, along with attempted second-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony, according to court records.
The incident happened Sept. 15 on Highway 51, heading north towards Millington.
The motorcycle riders told deputies they were riding in a staggered formation near North Watkins Street when Gibson tried to drive his Nissan Murano SUV between them and force some of the bikes off the road.
A woman riding with the group told investigators as they passed over the Loosahatchie River, Gibson leaned out the driver’s side window and fired a shot that hit a male rider in the thigh.
Deputies responding to the incident saw Gibson driving near the Highway 385 interchange, being pursued by four or five of the motorcycles, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Deputies stopped the group and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in Gibson’s front seat, according to the report.
Gibson told deputies he heard a gunshot and saw his back seat window shatter. According to the incident report, Gibson admitted to firing two shots at the group.
However, detectives noted in their affidavit “it was determined that no shots were fired from the motorcyclists.”
Investigators later reviewed cell phone video taken by another woman in the group, which showed Gibson’s arm coming out of the window holding a silver handgun.
Gibson is being held on $50,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 10.
