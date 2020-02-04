Multiple new council members say voters should weigh in on MPD residency requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones has formally introduced an ordinance that would rescind a prior council decision to allow Memphis voters to weigh in on Memphis Police Department residency requirements.
The outgoing council in one of its last votes approved the measure to send to you, the voter. But Jones said he thinks the new council, who went into office in January, should take it back and decide for themselves.
“I’m disturbed that there are some members of council that don’t want the voters to vote on this,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings. “If the council does not allow them to vote, then shame on them.”
Rallings said he is tired of the back and forth. Tuesday he attended another council committee meeting at city hall on police residency.
“We need to remove all barriers to becoming a Memphis police officer,” Rallings said.
The referendum question posed would allow voters to determine if the city should accept candidates for MPD (or other public safety departments) who live in neighboring counties or within a 50-mile radius.
MPD and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland have said dropping the requirement is necessary to fill a shortage of hundreds of MPD officers.
Pastor Earle Fisher, a community activist, told council members opening up applicants to people outside Memphis and Shelby County could increase community tensions and make the police force less racially diverse.
“I pray that I’m wrong, but chances are if you lower this requirement what we’ll see are more encounters between law enforcement and civilians,” Fisher said.
Despite that, two new Memphis City Council members, that joined the body weeks ago, said they think the question is best solved by turning to the public as planned.
“I believe this issue, considering how important it is, belongs in the hand of the people,” said J.B. Smiley, Jr.
“In my mind, this is one of those decisions I think we should let the community decide,” said Dr. Jeff Warren.
With respect to the need for staffing, Rallings said MPD is spending millions in overtime to keep the city safe, including 24-hour patrols in interstates to stop interstate shootings. We’ve seen seven interstate shootings, just one month into 2020.
Council members did not vote on Jones’ item Tuesday, and they said they want to discuss it more in two weeks. It must get an affirmative committee vote to advance.
