3 people injured after shooting stemmed from card game in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a suspect after a triple shooting in Sherwood Forest.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Rhodes around 11:45 Monday night.
A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, two women were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a card game.
The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevy Malibu. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
