Periods of rain and a few storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect periods of rain with a few embedded storms through the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times and it will remain windy. Highs will be in the mid 60s with winds up to 20 mph out of the southwest.
TONIGHT: A line of showers and storms with heavy rain will move through the area. The overall severe threat is low, but there could be some higher wind gusts in the storms. Lows will be near 50 in Memphis by morning with winds turning northeast at 5-15 mph. Areas of northwest TN and northeast AR will be much colder while it will remain in the 50s in north MS.
WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain will continue through the day. Temperatures will remain steady or fall through the 40s. Some areas north and west of Memphis will be evening colder. Showers may continue in spots Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds will be slow to clear. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a few showers early and highs in the 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50. Lows will be in the 30s both mornings.
WEEKEND: Some clouds and a few showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40. Sunday looks warmer with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.