Rainy stretch of weather, drop in temps

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front pushes through the area, temperatures will drop quickly on Wednesday. We will likely start the day in the 50s and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in the morning Wednesday, but the best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and early evening as another weather system moves in from the south. It will be cloudy with a chance for a shower on Thursday. Highs will only be in the lower 40s Thursday. We should see a few peeks of sun on Friday, but clouds will build back on Friday night.