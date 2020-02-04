Rainy stretch of weather, drop in temps

It is another warm and windy morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There will be wind gusts around 30 mph. Some areas are waking up to rain and scattered showers will be likely throughout the day. Heavy rain will arrive after sunset and thunderstorms could develop late this evening. Severe chances are very low, but some storms could have gusty winds. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 67. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 54. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front pushes through the area, temperatures will drop quickly on Wednesday. We will likely start the day in the 50s and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in the morning Wednesday, but the best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and early evening as another weather system moves in from the south. It will be cloudy with a chance for a shower on Thursday. Highs will only be in the lower 40s Thursday. We should see a few peeks of sun on Friday, but clouds will build back on Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Saturday and mid-50s Sunday. We could see a few passing showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
