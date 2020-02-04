Residents step up to help dog needing amputation surgery

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 animal shelter put out a call for help for a struggling dog and you delivered.
On Monday, we reported that the Blytheville Humane Society sought help to provide care for Gabriel, also known as Gabe, a heartworm-positive 3-year-old Labrador-mix.
Because of his deformed left paw, Gabe suffered excruciating pain whenever he tried to walk on it.
Last week, the humane society began a fundraiser to pay for his $350 amputation.
“With him needing medical help, we were quicker to pull him [from the city shelter] because we wanted to give him a second chance because he was such a sweet soul,” says humane society caretaker Sara Gordon.
“From the moment we saw him, he was hurt and he was just all attention. ‘I love you, cuddle with me.’”
The organization is also raising money to purchase materials to build a wheelchair for Gabe.
Now, they’re on a hunt for a school or community organization wanting to work on the project when his leg is removed so he can have something to support him when he walks.
Monday night we reported on the fundraiser.
Within hours the shelter announced on social media that it had reached its goal. Now Gabe will get the surgery he needs.
Any other money raised will be used to fund his other medical needs and purchase a wheelchair for him.
For more details on how to help Gabe with his surgery and wheelchair, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.