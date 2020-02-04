Shelby County Election Commission prepares for Super Tuesday primaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is the last day to register for the Tennessee presidential primary on March 3. You have until 11:59 tonight to register online as the Shelby County Election Commission works diligently to get ready.
The voting machines are currently being checked and doubled checked for accuracy.
Employees are hard at work at the Shelby County Election Commission preparing voting machines, with 30 days until Tennessee and 13 other states participate in the important primaries on Super Tuesday.
“We’re doing training classes, they’re busy prepping the machines, we got 1,600 voter registration from the online system from over the weekend so yeah we’re all really busy,” Linda Phillips, Shelby County Election administrator said.
All 1,100 voting machines will be checked and checked again to certify accuracy before they're sealed and taken to their voting location.
"No problem," Phillips said. "We'll be ready on the 3rd."
Phillips hopes March 3 is the last time Shelby County voters will use these machines. Phillips says, while the machines have been trustworthy for many years, she says it’s time for a change.
“I certainly hope by the presidential (election),” Phillips said. “I really hope by August because it’s a very difficult thing for my staff to introduce new voting equipment in a busy busy election.”
While $2.5 million has been allocated in the county’s budget for new voting machines, there is still a long process to go picking the new machines before they can be approved. Recently, there has been a push for county commissioners to replace voting machines with paper ballots. Phillips doesn’t like that idea.
"It's not a very practical idea for Shelby County," she said. "One of the huge problems with voter marked paper ballots is that between 8 and 12 percent of them have errors. Voters make mistakes on paper ballots."
If you are not registered to vote... the good news is you can still do so online by going to GoVoteTN.com.
