Temple, Memphis meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Temple's Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 79 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 29.1 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.