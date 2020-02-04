Three Tigers earn top weekly honors in AAC Basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers forward Precious Achiuwa is named AAC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Achiuwa averaged more than 17 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two wins last week.
Lance Thomas, who was just inserted into the starting lineup, is named to the League’s Honor Roll, dropping a career-high 20 points in the win at UCF, followed by a 14 point, five blocked shot effort vs UConn. The Tigers host Temple Wednesday at FedEx Forum.
In Women’s Hoops, Memphis Tiger Women’s Guard Jamirah Shutes earns a spot on the AAC Honor Roll. The Sophomore put up a career-high 32 points in the U of M’s win vs East Carolina.
She hit 9-13 from the floor and 9-10 from the free-throw line.
For her efforts, Shutes also named the College Sports Madness Conference Player of the Week.
The Tiger Women get back in Action Tuesday night 2-4-20, vs Tulane at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Campus at 7:00 p.m.
