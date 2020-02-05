Afternoon rain or storms likely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another batch of showers and possibly a few storms will roll through this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 40s from Memphis to the north, but it will be much warmer in north MS. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cold with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds north 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: More clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 40s. Some flurries or light snow showers are possible Thursday night, mainly in west TN and northeast MS. Lows in the low 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 50. Lows will be in the 30s again Friday night.
WEEKEND: Some clouds and a few showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40. Sunday looks warmer with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 60s.
