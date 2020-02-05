Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points, including 25 in the second half, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 80-72 for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs. Seeking to regroup after last weekend's loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 14 in the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 38-34 in the paint. They also drew fouls and made 31 of 36 from the line. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each had 15 points for Mississippi State.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Nick Bonino also scored for Nashville, which is 4-2-0 in its last six games. Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators. Mason Appleton scored for the Jets, who have one win in their last eight games (1-6-1). Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for Winnipeg,
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after just one year and Candice Storey Lee has been named his interim replacement. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school had accepted Turner's resignation. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired to replace David Williams. Turner fired the men's basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. Vanderbilt is preparing to announce a plan to overhaul its athletics facilities, which includes a football stadium whose last renovation came in 1981. Lee becomes the first female AD in any capacity at Vanderbilt and the first black female AD in the Southeastern Conference.