19 homicide investigations remain unsolved as MPD works to make arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New numbers show Memphis Police are struggling to make arrests in the nearly 20 homicides so far in the city.
Tuesday Memphis' top cop is making a plea for tips in the murders of three children last month.
NAACP Board President Van Turner said an anonymous donor from the entertainment industry paid the balances for all three children's funeral after reading their stories on the news.
However, catching their killers has been much more difficult.
“And so I met with my homicide investigators before I came over here,” said Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.
Just before Rallings spoke before Memphis City Council Tuesday he was getting an update on three homicide cases that have shaken this community.
Six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, 16-year old Lequan Boyd and 10-year-old Jadon Knox were all killed last month by drive-by shootings.
In the two weeks since the three children were shot, Rallings says there have been few tips.
"So someone knows who pulled the trigger on these children, but yet the right information has not come,” said Rallings. T
he same can be said for most of the homicide cases in 2020.
According to MPD, there have been 19 murders so far this year and only arrests made in two of those cases.
Three of the youngest victims were all laid to rest last Saturday. If you have information in any of these unsolved homicide cases, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
