Local rescue group nurses portion of rescue dogs from alleged puppy mill in Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 170 dogs recovered from an alleged puppy mill operation in Tate County are getting medical treatment Tuesday.
Inside Germantown Animal Hospital, some fur is matted so badly, it has to be cut off. HappiDog Animal Rescue has taken in 23 of the 176 dogs rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Tate County Mississippi Monday.
"Yesterday 176 dogs were in horrific conditions," Michelle Murgatroyd, Founder of HappiDog Animal Rescue said. "Today those 176 dogs are starting the best days of their lives."
Tuesday, the Tunica County Humane Society posted photos showing dogs unrecognizable beneath dirty, matted fur and a photo of their horrific living conditions. Michelle Murgatroyd says the dogs they’re caring for are in relatively good health.
"Some have hernias, some have growths," Murgatroyd said. "Fortunately most of them are OK. Other than being really really dirty, they're pretty good and pretty healthy surprisingly."
Officials say other dogs are blind or have developmental issues. Murgatroyd says their dogs have severe dental problems.
"Most of these dogs are missing teeth," Murgatroyd said. "What few teeth some of these dogs have, they're going to have to be pulled. Some of them have no teeth."
Considering what they've been through, many of the dogs are sweet.
"For them living their whole life in a cage, they're a little skittish, they're a little nervous," Murgatroyd said. "But they have the desire to be loved."
Murgatroyd says multiple groups around the Mid-South have stepped up to care for the high number of dogs. She estimates it will cost $500 per dog to get them to full health and ready for adoption within a couple weeks.
"We need as much help as we can get," Murgatroyd said. "We want these dogs out of cages and into homes as quickly as possible."
You can donate to HappiDog Animal Rescue at happidogrescue.com/donations/.
They have their 3rd Annual Hearts 4 HappiDog fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, Feb. 8 at Stonebridge Golf Club. You can buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com.
Murgatroyd says the organization in charge of the most dogs and the group that is organizing most of the care for the dogs is Sunny Meadows. You can foster, adopt, volunteer or donate at their website: sunnymeadows.org.
All About Rescue and Fixin’ (AARF) is also providing support for the dogs that have been rescued. You can donate at aarf-tn.com/donate/.
The Tunica Humane Society could use your support as well. Their donate page is: http://www.tunicahumanesociety.com/donate--contact-us.html.
