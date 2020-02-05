Man shot during Walmart shooting in Hickory Hill arrested by MPD

Aggravated Assault Walmart Neighborhood Market 2856 Hickory Hill Road Report #2002001671ME MEMPHIS, TN- On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to an Aggravated Assault at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. A Memphis Police Officer was flagged down about shots being fired inside the Neighborhood Walmart at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. After securing the business, Officers viewed video surveillance that showed a man withdrawing cash at the customer service counter shortly before being accosted by two males who were lying in wait. As the man was walking away from the counter, he was attacked by the two males at which time the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the males while still inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market. One of the males was struck by gunfire. The man is described as a male black in his 40s. He has dreadlocks and a receding hairline. He was wearing a brown coat, white shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes. Attached are videos and pictures of the man wanted for questioning concerning this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.