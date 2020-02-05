Man shot during Walmart shooting in Hickory Hill arrested by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after shots were fired inside a Neighborhood Walmart in Hickory Hill.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Mt. Moriah where William Hubbard, 29, told officers he was shot in the leg around 6:00 Tuesday evening. He told MPD he was shot at the In/Out Market in the 3000 block of Lamar.
Hubbard told MPD he was walking through the parking lot when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.
Police reports said he was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition and an aggravated assault report was filed.
At 6:20 that evening, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Neighborhood Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Rd.
MPD made the scene and found several shell casings inside the business and blood at the entrance.
Video footage showed three individuals in a confrontation at the Money Center inside Walmart. One man wearing a blue jacket with a purple shirt was seen on video assaulting another man with dreads.
The man who was assaulted began firing shots at his assailants and chased the man in the blue jacket out of the store.
Investigators determined Hubbard was a person of interest in the assault inside the Walmart.
Hubbard eventually retracted his story about being shot at the In/Out Market on Lamar and admitted he was the person that was shot during the incident at Walmart.
Police are still looking for the person responsible for firing shots inside the store. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
