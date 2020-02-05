Man shot during Walmart shooting in Hickory Hill arrested by MPD

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after shots were fired inside a Neighborhood Walmart in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Mt. Moriah where William Hubbard, 29, told officers he was shot in the leg around 6:00 Tuesday evening. He told MPD he was shot at the In/Out Market in the 3000 block of Lamar.

Hubbard told MPD he was walking through the parking lot when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

Police reports said he was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition and an aggravated assault report was filed.

At 6:20 that evening, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Neighborhood Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Rd.

MPD made the scene and found several shell casings inside the business and blood at the entrance.

Video footage showed three individuals in a confrontation at the Money Center inside Walmart. One man wearing a blue jacket with a purple shirt was seen on video assaulting another man with dreads.

Aggravated Assault Walmart Neighborhood Market 2856 Hickory Hill Road Report #2002001671ME MEMPHIS, TN- On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to an Aggravated Assault at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. A Memphis Police Officer was flagged down about shots being fired inside the Neighborhood Walmart at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. After securing the business, Officers viewed video surveillance that showed a man withdrawing cash at the customer service counter shortly before being accosted by two males who were lying in wait. As the man was walking away from the counter, he was attacked by the two males at which time the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the males while still inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market. One of the males was struck by gunfire. The man is described as a male black in his 40s. He has dreadlocks and a receding hairline. He was wearing a brown coat, white shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes. Attached are videos and pictures of the man wanted for questioning concerning this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.

The man who was assaulted began firing shots at his assailants and chased the man in the blue jacket out of the store.

Investigators determined Hubbard was a person of interest in the assault inside the Walmart.

Hubbard eventually retracted his story about being shot at the In/Out Market on Lamar and admitted he was the person that was shot during the incident at Walmart.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for firing shots inside the store. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

