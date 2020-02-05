Memphis International Airport experienced the busiest December in over a decade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport has been experiencing some major hustle and bustle.
December 2019 was the busiest December since 2007.
In 2019, a total of 4.64 million passengers passed through the airport.
Flights also jumped over 10%, but the growth isn’t over yet.
Already planned this year, new Allegiant flights starting in May. The Concourse B modernization project will enter its latter stages with a plan to open next year in 2021.
