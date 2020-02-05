Memphis in May organizers unveil 2020 fine arts poster honoring Ghana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Memphis in May International Festival honors Ghana this year, and so does its fine arts poster with the colors, beauty and history of the African nation.
Memphis in May President Jim Holt unveiled the poster Tuesday at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
Memphis artist Carl Moore says he spent a lot of time researching Ghana’s history and culture before deciding what symbols, exotic flowers and other images should be included.
“You just don’t start painting,” said Moore. “A lot of research went into it. Their history.”
Moore trained at the Chicago Arts Institute and Memphis College of Art.
He says he was sure to include Ghana’s flag and “Black Star” as a symbol of its Pan-Africanism and freedom from British colonial rule.
For more information on this year’s festival, visit memphisinmay.org.
