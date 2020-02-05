Mid-South 6-year-old stepping up to write letters to children at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this day 58 years ago St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was founded and one Mid-South 6-year-old is stepping up to show what this day means to her.
When Della turned 4 years old, her family received a packet in the mail from St. Jude with the picture of a St. Jude patient inside. Bella decided then that she wanted to write to that patient.
Two years later Della learned St. Jude was opened back in 1962 on the same day as her birthday.
“I think whatever connection she had felt the last two years before that of wanting to give to boys and girls that were just like her. Of pictures and names and cute outfits but were getting treatment at St. Jude. It just solidified something in her," said Della’s mother.
Della continues to write letters to patients being treated at St. Jude.
Know someone whose Stepping Up in your community? Drop us a line at SteppingUp@wmctv.com
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.