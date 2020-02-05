MLGW moving forward with cost-cutting plans, including staffing and fleet reductions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders with MLGW were back before Memphis City Council members Tuesday laying out their cost-cutting strategies. The utility is moving forward with plans to cut employee numbers over the next five years.
Two weeks ago, council members approved a much-debated electric rate increase of three percent. Tuesday, the utility said it’s making good on its word to reduce expenses and keep the council updated on its service improvement plan. Leaders asked for the fee increase to make improvements with the utility’s electric network, amid concerns about frequent outages and a non-resilient power grid.
“We are on our way with cost savings for this year, and as much as we can, we are going to find those cost savings as quickly as we can,” said JT Young, MLGW President and CEO.
Officials told council members they intend on trimming the utility’s workforce by 375 positions over the next five years, a 13 percent staffing cut. Young said the reductions will come through attrition.
“We are working not to have to send folks home,” he said. “And to be able to do this, we have through retirements and other resignations.”
Labor accounts for roughly 80 percent of the $91.7 million the utility said it will save in the 5-year period. The plan includes paring down MLGW’s fleet, streamlining procurement and inventory policies, and the reassignment of job duties. It was first laid out in a consultant report publicized last October.
“We believe that we are going to have to adjust some of our organization and processes, but we believe over the 5-year period we can reach the goal we have,” said Young.
The report also called for closing the utility’s community offices, which includes one location in Millington and three in Memphis. The three Memphis locations are on Summer Avenue, East Shelby Drive and Lamar. The report called for keeping the downtown location open. Young said community office closures are not a current discussion.
“We’ve told the council we don’t do anything with community offices until we get back with them. So that’s not really pertinent at this point,” he said.
As part of the rate hike passage, MLGW will be back before council members monthly to give updates on their service improvement plans. Key parts of that plan include increasing the tree trimming cycle and deploying distribution automation, which can get customers on quicker after an outage.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.