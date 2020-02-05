MPD investigating after shots fired inside Hickory Hill Walmart, no one injured

MPD investigating after shots fired inside Hickory Hill Walmart, no one injured
police lights (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 7:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are responding to a shots fired call at Walmart on Hickory Hill Road.

According to police, shots were reportedly fired inside of the Walmart around 6:30 p.m. but no one was injured. It unclear why the shooting happened or of the victims and suspect know each other.

The suspect is believed to be a male in his 40s, around average height and weight, with long braids and was wearing a brown jacket with a tan shirt.

Officers believe he fled the scene on foot.

MPD asks the public to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify this suspect.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.