MPD investigating after shots fired inside Hickory Hill Walmart, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are responding to a shots fired call at Walmart on Hickory Hill Road.
According to police, shots were reportedly fired inside of the Walmart around 6:30 p.m. but no one was injured. It unclear why the shooting happened or of the victims and suspect know each other.
The suspect is believed to be a male in his 40s, around average height and weight, with long braids and was wearing a brown jacket with a tan shirt.
Officers believe he fled the scene on foot.
MPD asks the public to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify this suspect.
