No love lost for Andre Iguodala as NBA trade deadlines nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA’s trade deadline coming up Thursday, someone who won’t be joining the Grizzlies on the court, is Andre Iguodala - apparently, that’s alright with the rest of the team.
The Grizzlies picked up the former NBA finals MVP over the summer in a salary dump from the Golden State Warriors.
Memphis gets a first-round pick for absorbing Iggy’s $17 million salary, but Iguodala did not want to play for Memphis. Only wanting to suit up for a “Contender”.
Now that the Grizz is currently a playoff team, guard Dillon Brooks clapped back at the 36-year-old super-sub saying “a guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait 'til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about.”
Brooks adds he feels Iggy is doing the right thing for his career, but Brooks doesn’t really care. The NBA Trade Deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday.
