Rain continues for all and a few strong storms are possible for some

THIS WEEK: Scattered showers with some thunder and lightning will continue to fall overnight across much of the area tonight with more rain developing during the day tomorrow. A few storms could be strong to severe in Northeast Mississippi during the late afternoon and evening hours but no widespread severe weather is expected. Scattered showers will be possible tomorrow night along with falling temperatures. Showers will be possible for the early part of the day Thursday with clouds lingering through the day along with highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows near 40.