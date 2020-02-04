Rain continues for all and a few strong storms are possible for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunder Wind: N 10 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Rain & T’storms Wind: NE 5-10 High: 51
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers Wind: NW 5 Low: 36
THIS WEEK: Scattered showers with some thunder and lightning will continue to fall overnight across much of the area tonight with more rain developing during the day tomorrow. A few storms could be strong to severe in Northeast Mississippi during the late afternoon and evening hours but no widespread severe weather is expected. Scattered showers will be possible tomorrow night along with falling temperatures. Showers will be possible for the early part of the day Thursday with clouds lingering through the day along with highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs only in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 60s.
