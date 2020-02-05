Rain & storms plus the potential for wintry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will deal with heavy rain and some thunder and lightning but most of us won’t see anything severe. We can’t rule out that there may be a strong storm or two that will be capable of producing heavy rain, thunder and hail for areas in like Lafayette, Panola and Alcorn counties. Some storms will produce persistent downpours but the overall severe threat for most area will remain low.
Areas down in central and southern Mississippi and in parts of Alabama where temperatures are warmer and the air is more unstable will see the greatest threat for severe storms. The heavy widespread rain threat looks to end by this evening.
There will be a few showers into Thursday but it won’t be as heavy or as widespread. By Thursday night we could see some flurries to a few light snow showers.
The latest data shows the best chance of accumulation of a dusting to an inch will be in west Tennessee on elevated and grassy surfaces.
As of right now accumulation looks to be an inch or less as moisture will exit Friday morning.
