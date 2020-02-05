Several goats shot, killed on Goat Island in Mississippi

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A gruesome story out of Tishomingo County, Mississippi -- several goats on Goat Island were reportedly shot and killed Jan. 20.
Campground Manager Craig Mitchell told us he saw goats running away as suspects in a dark-colored boat fired about 12 to 15 gunshots before leaving the area. Goat Island sits just off Pickwick Lake.
Three goats were killed.
Mitchell says there’s no surveillance video to help in this case. The Game Warden’s Office is handling the investigation, but when we reached out for details we were told, “no comment.”
