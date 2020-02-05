Several Mid-South school districts dismissing early after severe weather threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple school districts in the Mid-South are closing early after severe weather threatens the area.
Here’s are the school districts closing early in the Mid-South -
- Alcorn Co. Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
- Benton Co. Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Cornith School District dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Lafayette Co. Schools will have no after-school programs, dismissal at the normal time
- North Tippah Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
- South Tippah Co. Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
- South Panola Schools dismissing at the normal time, after school activities canceled.
We’re working to confirm other schools that could be closing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.