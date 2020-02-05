Several Mid-South school districts dismissing early after severe weather threats

Several Mid-South school districts dismissing early after severe weather threats
Albemarle County School Buses, parked in a lot. The county faces a severe shortage of bus drivers. (Source: WVIR)
By Courtney Mickens | February 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple school districts in the Mid-South are closing early after severe weather threatens the area.

Here’s are the school districts closing early in the Mid-South -

Mississippi

  • Alcorn Co. Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
  • Benton Co. Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Cornith School District dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Lafayette Co. Schools will have no after-school programs, dismissal at the normal time
  • North Tippah Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
  • South Tippah Co. Schools dismissing at 1:00 p.m.
  • South Panola Schools dismissing at the normal time, after school activities canceled.

We’re working to confirm other schools that could be closing. Check back for updates.

Wednesday Midday Grab N Go

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.