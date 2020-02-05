Showers likely today and rain chances this weekend

We are waking up to drizzle and showers across the Mid-South this morning. There will be a chance for scattered showers through this evening. Heavy rain is possible and there could be a few storms with gusty winds in north Mississippi tonight. After several days with above-average temperatures, cold air has moved back into the Mid-South. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day and lows will drop to the mid-30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 49. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 36. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be cloudy with a chance for a shower on Thursday. We may see a brief period of sleet on Thursday night, but we are not expecting any impacts since temperatures will be above freezing. High temperatures will only be in the lower 40s Thursday. We will see some sun on Friday, but clouds will build back in Friday night. Highs will be around 50 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: There will be another round of rain on Saturday as a front moves through the area, but it will be dry with more sun on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday next week, but temperatures will climb to the lower to mid-60s.
