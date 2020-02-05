Trump impeachment acquittal on track ahead of Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.
A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there’s nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to convict and remove the president from office.
The vote also comes at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.
