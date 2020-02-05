U.S. Dept. of Justice to investigate Mississippi’s prison systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation into conditions at Mississippi’s prisons.
The announcement was made Wednesday. The investigation will focus on Mississippi State Penitentiary, Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.
The DOJ will focus on whether Mississippi Department of Corrections protects its prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisons. They'll also focus on whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including mental health care and appropriate use of isolation at Parchman.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch issued the following statement:
Prison issues have been the focus of Mississippians for several months. There have been more than a dozen deaths inside Mississippi prisons in 2020.
Former inmates say the issues at Parchman are nothing new. Upon taking office, Governor Tate Reeves installed a plan for improving prisons, which includes a task force tabbed for finding a new commissioner.
