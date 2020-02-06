Best Life: Teenage conflict - the body remembers!

Social scientist Joseph Allen, Ph.D., and his colleagues recruited 184 thirteen-year-olds and followed them for 15 years. They interviewed the teens, their parents, and friends to assess how they resolved conflict. At age 21, the participants were rated to see how they responded to hostility from a romantic partner. Finally, participants had a blood test at age 28. Researchers said adult participants who reported a lot of stress and conflict during their teens had markers of a higher level of immune system inflammation.