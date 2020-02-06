Best Life: Unmasking toxic relationships

She counsels her clients to begin with a 90-day detox from their troubled relationship. She said days 14 through 21 are when clients are most vulnerable and most likely to reach out to their former significant other. “If we could get them through those 90 days and subside those efforts then we can start reprogramming their brain,” Lacy said. Also, a support system of friends and family is essential. “She needs to understand that she’s not alone.”