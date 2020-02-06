Convicted felon responsible for Frayser killing facing new gun charges, MPD says

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:03 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon responsible for a deadly shooting in Frayser eight years ago faces new gun charges.

The Memphis Police Department said they stopped Brandon Bonds, 29, for running a red light over the weekend. He was arrested after cops said they found a loaded Glock under his seat.

Bond pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for a shooting in 2012. He opened fire on Glenalp Street in Frayser, killing a man down the block.

He received a four-year sentence for the killing.

Bonds was arrested again in 2016 and sentenced to two more years when police found a stolen gun in his car.

The Shelby County DA’s Office told WMC Action News 5 it’s too soon to say if Bonds will face federal charges this time around - which will be a stiffer sentence.

