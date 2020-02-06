FIRST ALERT: Tracking the chance for wintry weather tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is impacting the Mid-South this Thursday morning, but we could see snow and sleet tonight.
Rain will pick up in area coverage tonight, as the temperatures fall, we will see the possibility of rain mixing with sleet and snow. There could even be periods of just snow and sleet in parts of Eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee and North Mississippi after 8 p.m.
Those near the Tennessee River Valley will have the best chance to see this wintry mix tonight into the start of the day on Friday.
Any snow accumulations are expected to be very light with, at most, up to a half-inch across parts of West Tennessee closer to the Tennessee River Valley. Minor accumulations, if any, will be possible across the remainder of West Tennessee and parts of Northeast Mississippi.
Temperatures are key, to not only snow formation but to potential impacts on our roadways. Right now, it looks like ground temperatures will remain warm enough to not cause major issues. Any accumulations will likely occur on grassy surfaces.
Nevertheless, bridges and overpasses cool at much a faster rate. That means bridges and overpasses could be slick on Friday morning.
