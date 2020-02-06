Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a string of inmate deaths in the last few months. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they are looking into conditions at four state prisons following the deaths of at least 15 inmates since late December. The investigation is examining whether state corrections officials are adequately protecting prisoners from physical harm and will also look into whether there are adequate health care and suicide prevention services. Violence is a recurring problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards are unfilled.
RED SNAPPER-GULF OF MEXICO
Feds: Gulf states to keep managing recreational red snapper
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico will continue setting seasons and bag limits for anglers going after red snapper in federal waters. The Commerce Department is making a two-year experimental program permanent. An environmental group says it's cautiously optimistic about the rules made public Wednesday and scheduled to take effect Thursday. An Environmental Defense Fund official says there's still work needed to make sure state and federal data use similar measurements. Sepp Haukebo says Louisiana's program for monitoring anglers' catch is a major reason the Environmental Defense Fund supports a permanent rule.
MISSISSIPPI HUMAN SERVICES-EMBEZZLEMENT
Ex-welfare chief, wrestler charged in Mississippi fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say the former director of the state welfare agency and four other people embezzled millions in federal money meant for the poor and instead channeled it to pay for the drug rehabilitation of a former pro wrestler. State Auditor Shad White said Wednesday that some of the money was used to fraudulently pay the wrestler to teach drug abuse classes in Mississippi even though he was in a luxury drug rehabilitation program in California at the time. White said former Human Services Director John Davis and the others have been indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges.
TEACHER PAY-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi Senate OKs teacher pay raise, plan goes to House
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A plan to give Mississippi teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise has won unanimous approval in the state Senate. The pay bill passed with bipartisan support Wednesday. It now goes to the House. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants a multiyear plan to increase some of the lowest salaries in the nation. Most teachers and teachers' assistants would receive $1,000. Teachers in the first two years of their careers would receive raises of $1,100. That's an effort to boost the beginning salaries. The state Department of Education average teacher pay in Mississippi last school year was $45,105.
MISSISSIPPI HOUSE-ELECTION CHALLENGE
GOP-led Mississippi House affirms election of Democratic rep
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Members of the Republican-led Mississippi House have confirmed the election of one of their Democratic colleagues. They rejected a request Wednesday for a new election in DeSoto County. Democrat Hester Jackson McCray of Horn Lake won by 14 votes in the November election. She defeated one-term Rep. Ashley Henley of Southaven. Henley filed a complaint saying she found voting irregularities and requesting a new election. Local officials testified last week that the race was conducted fairly. McCray was inaugurated in January. She will remain for the four-year term. She is the first African American woman to hold a legislative seat from DeSoto County.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.