Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ADOPTION-TENNESSEE
Companies offer rebuke of Tennessee's anti-LGBT adoption law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee are predicting economic backlash from a newly enacted adoption state law and other proposals that target LGBT people. A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offers the most wide-spanning rebuke to date of the law signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter. A Postmates representative said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 employees in Nashville over the legislation.
BAIL LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
ACLU, others in Tennessee challenge bail bond rule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Civil rights activists are challenging a Tennessee court rule that says people who have been jailed can't get their bail bond deposit back when their case is finished until court costs and other fees are removed first. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Civil Rights Corps and Choosing Justice Initiative announced Wednesday that they had sued Davidson County in federal court. It's Tennessee's second largest county and it includes Nashville. The groups argue the county is violating constitutional rights by forcing people to agree their cash bond will be subject to garnishment for fines, court costs and restitution.
DISGRACED SPEAKER-REELECTION
Disgraced former Tennessee speaker to run for reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Disgraced former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has confirmed he will run for reelection this year. Casada made the announcement Tuesday on a social media post. The 60-year-old Casada, a Republican from Franklin, has been a state lawmaker since 2003. He won nearly 70% of the vote against his Democratic opponent in 2018. Casada resigned from the top leadership post in August after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago.
INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS-TENNESSEE
Report: Tennessee needs $54.8B for infrastructure needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's annual estimated cost for needed public infrastructure improvements is at least $54.8 billion. The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations report says the estimate is up by $4.8 billion — or around 9.7% — from last year. Transportation and utilities needs are the most expensive at $29.6 billion for projects that need to be in some development stage from July 2018 through June 2023, an increase of more than $3.7 billion. The second largest is $14.2 billion needed for education infrastructure. The report says funding for about two-thirds of the estimated costs of needed improvements were unavailable when conducting the inventory.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
CENTRE COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Centre College names Milton Moreland as new president
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Centre College has announced that Milton C. Moreland will serve as its new president beginning July 1. Moreland currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee. Centre said in a statement on Wednesday that Moreland was the unanimous choice of an 18-member search committee that performed a national search. Moreland is a respected scholar of religion and an accomplished archaeologist. He succeeds John A. Roush, who served as president of the school for 22 years.