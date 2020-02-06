Malibu Boats: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) _ Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.7 million.
The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 93 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.
The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $180.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.3 million.
Malibu Boats shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9% in the last 12 months.
