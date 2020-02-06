More on proposed Grizzlies-Iguodala trade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did somebody say ‘Break Up the Grizzlies?’
Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman is wheeling and dealing before Thursday’s trade deadline, reportedly making a big move to bolster the franchise for the future.
According to multiple reports, the Grizzlies have agreed to trade 36-year-old former finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat for former Duke All American Justice Winslow.
At 23, Winslow has missed most of this season with a concussion and a back injury but averaged more than 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists last season.
Both Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder held out of tonight’s game against the Mavericks as they could be components to complete the Iggy-Winslow deal. The trade deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.
